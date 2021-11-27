NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will be without Josh Richardson and Robert Williams yet again Friday night as they take on the San Antonio Spurs.

Neither player traveled with the team on the road trip due to non-COVID-19 related illnesses that kept both players out Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets, but it’s been longer than that for Richardson, who also missed their previous contest with the Houston Rockets.

Since it seems Richardson got the illness first, he could be turning a corner in his recovery to make it to Toronto for Sunday’s game against the Raptors.

“They’re not on the trip with us,” coach Ime Udoka said in pregame availability before facing the Spurs. “Josh, the plan is for him to come meet us here tomorrow. He’ll be traveling with us. Rob is a little bit behind him as far as, I think he got the flu a few days later. So he’s a little bit further behind. We’ll monitor him day by day but they’re both still in isolation with Josh coming to meet us. And we’ll find out more about Rob as the days go on. But the hope is to have him there, but like I said, he’s two or three days behind where Josh is that as far as the progress and symptoms.”

Hopefully the bug going around stops with Richardson and Williams, as Boston faces a tough upcoming stretch and could certainly use the depth.

The Celtics haven’t necessarily played great without either player, but will have to try at least one more time against the Spurs.

Tip off is at 8:30 p.m. ET.