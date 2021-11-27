Celtics Wrap: Is There New Contender For Worst Loss Of Season?

NESN Logo Sign In

There might be a new contender for the Celtics’ worst loss of the season.

Boston will look to put a 96-88 loss to the lowly San Antonio Spurs behind them, falling back to .500 at 10-10. Not what you want to start off with ahead of a tough stretch of games.

Meanwhile, the Spurs earn their fifth win of the season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Things started off atrociously bad for the Celtics.

After a signature slow start (shooting 19% from the field en route to their largest first-quarter deficit of the season), Boston never led the game until mid-way through the fourth quarter after really turning it on defensively in the third, and that effort was almost enough against a team like San Antonio.

But still, after getting out to as much as a seven-point lead, the Celtics let the Spurs retake the lead within two minutes, making for another thrilling heartbreak to a team that just isn’t good. But Boston didn’t deserve the win anyway. There are issues at hand.