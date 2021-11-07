NESN Logo Sign In

Time and distance haven’t weakened the bond Stephon Gilmore and Robert Kraft share.

The Carolina Panthers cornerback professed his enduring love for the New England Patriots owner Sunday via Twitter. Gilmore, who played for New England between 2017 and early last month, aired his emotion in the aftermath of the Patriots’ 24-6 win over the Panthers in their Week 9 matchup.

“Love RKK ??,” Gilmore wrote in a quote-tweet of a video of his happy pregame reunion with Kraft.

The Patriots traded Gilmore to the Panthers in Week 5 in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Gilmore addressed the trade last week in a conference call, during which he also insisted he wouldn’t have added motivation when facing the Patriots.

Gilmore intercepted a pass in the second quarter of Patriots-Panthers. While he undoubtedly enjoyed that moment, the result of the contest had to sting a little.