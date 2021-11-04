Six Takeaways From Stephon Gilmore’s Patriots-Panthers Comments

NESN Logo Sign In

After a Patriots player is traded or signs elsewhere, he rarely speaks with New England media members en masse.

But that’s what cornerback Stephon Gilmore did Wednesday, participating in a 12-minute conference call with Patriots reporters ahead of Sunday’s Pats-Panthers matchup.

This will be Gilmore’s first game against his former team since being traded to Carolina on Oct. 6. And though the star cover man wasn’t particularly loquacious — there’s a reason teammates used to call him “a silent assassin” — he did provide some new and interesting details about his departure from Foxboro.

Here are six takeaways:

1. He didn’t appreciate the way the Patriots handled his quad injury

This was the biggest revelation from Gilmore’s call, as it had not been previously reported. He wouldn’t share specifics but said “a lot went on with that that I didn’t agree with.”

Gilmore partially tore his quad in Week 15 of last season. After undergoing offseason surgery, he reported to training camp and was placed on the physically unable to perform list — standard practice for players recovering from injuries. But, in a surprise move, the Patriots opted not to activate Gilmore off PUP by cutdown day, making him ineligible to play or practice for the first six weeks of the regular season.

“I wasn’t ready at the beginning of training camp,” Gilmore said. “I’ll be completely honest with you. But the only thing is I just didn’t like how they handled my situation with my injury. … I just didn?t agree with it. I’ll just put it behind me and get ready for this game.”