Patriots-Browns Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 10 Game Online, On TV

The Patriots and the Browns will square off Sunday at Gillette Stadium for a matchup between two teams jockeying for AFC playoff position.

New England and Cleveland both are 5-4, though only the Patriots currently hold a playoff spot. Bill Belichick’s team has won three straight, including last weekend’s domination of the Carolina Panthers. Cleveland is coming off a dominant win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both teams will be without their starting running back, as Damien Harris and Nick Chubb will miss the Week 10 matchup.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday afternoon’s game between the Patriots and the Browns:

When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, NFL Network

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount+ | NFL Network