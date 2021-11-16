Phil Mickelson Has Perfect Answer To ‘Manning Curse’ During Rams-49ers

NESN Logo Sign In

Phil Mickelson isn’t taking any chances.

Peyton and Eli Manning have captivated the football world with their Monday Night Football broadcasts, but their guests haven’t been as fortunate.

The broadcasts have drawn impressive guests, but weirdly each active NFL player who has been on eventually has lost their next game and this had been dubbed the “ManningCast Curse.” Russell Wilson, Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady and Josh Allen all have fallen to the curse already this season.

Mickelson was on the broadcast during the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers’ clash and totally believes in the curse.

Phil Mickelson is staying far away from the Manning Curse ?



"No, I believe that it is a thing. That's why I'm not playing next week." pic.twitter.com/H81J0sHlhi — ESPN (@espn) November 16, 2021

You can’t really blame him for waiting it out.