Raiders’ Henry Ruggs To Be Charged With DUI Resulting In Death

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a serious, fiery car accident that resulted in death.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, it responded to reports of a collision between a Toyota Rav4 and a Chevrolet Corvette. When the fire department responded, they found a “deceased victim inside the Toyota.”

“The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry (Ruggs) III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment,” a statement provided by the LVMPD said. “He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. This is an on-going investigation.”

The Raiders also released a statement once it was confirmed Ruggs was behind the wheel.

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas,” the statement read. “We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

In Nevada, a DUI resulting in death has a minimum two-year jail sentence, but Ruggs could face up to a maximum of 20 years.