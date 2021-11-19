Red Sox Moves: Boston Adds Infielder, Three Pitchers To 40-Man Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made a flurry of roster moves Friday.

Boston added infielder Jeter Downs and pitchers Kutter Crawford, Josh Winckowski and Brayan Bello to the squad’s 40-man roster to bring the team total up to 37.

Downs came over to the Red Sox as a key piece in the squad’s deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers for outfielder Mookie Betts and has since spent time in Triple-A with the Worcester Red Sox.

All four of the players added to Boston’s 40-man roster on Friday rank within the organization’s top-25. According to Baseball America, Bello is the Red Sox’s No. 5 prospect, Downs is No. 6, Winckowski is No. 9 and Crawford is No. 23 according to MLB.com.

There’s certainly big things coming in Boston.