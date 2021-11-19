The Cardinals have listed Kyler Murray as questionable to play Sunday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Kyler Murray is officially questionable to play Sunday for the Cardinals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Murray has missed the past two games for the Cardinals due to an ankle injury. The Cardinals have gone 1-1 in those games but remain in first place in the NFC West. While the team has not come out and said it, it seems they are playing it safe with Murray and wanting to be as close to 100% as possible before he returns to the starting lineup. If these were playoff games or games that would determine if the Cardinals would make the playoffs, Murray seems likely to have played through the injury.

Murray was in the running, and may still be, for NFL MVP before the injury. He has thrown for 2,276 yards, 17 touchdowns, and has completed 72.7% of his passes. If Murray does return this week in Seattle, he won’t have wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins who has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The Cardinals are 1.5-point favorites versus the Seahawks on Sunday. The Seahawks could be in desperation mode as a loss here would put them at 3-7 with a near-impossible road to climb to get back into playoff contention. The Cardinals are -124 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 47.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.