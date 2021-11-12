NFL Odds: Revisiting Rams’ Super Bowl Chances After Odell Beckham Signing Here's the latest outlook by Jenna Ciccotelli 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Odell Beckham Jr. is headed to the Los Angeles Rams, signing with the team Thursday following his release by the Cleveland Browns last week amid a lack of production and some serious drama with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

With the NFL trade deadline recently having come and gone, these sorts of mid-season shakeups certainly are rare. But this one in particular could have a major impact down the stretch, with the Rams fighting the Arizona Cardinals for the top spot in the NFC West.

The Rams currently have +800 odds to win the Super Bowl, via DraftKings Sportsbook. That means a $100 bet would net an $800 return should LA go all the way.

They pull in at +400 to win the NFC, trailing just the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+275), and are still considered +190 underdogs in the NFC West, where the Cardinals are sitting pretty at -225 (bet $225 to win $100).

The Buccaneers still are the favorites to win the Super Bowl at +550, while the Buffalo Bills are 6-to-1 to take home the Lombardi Trophy.