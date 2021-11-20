There’s Certainly No Love Lost Between Carlos Correa, Derek Jeter

NESN Logo Sign In

It doesn’t sound like Derek Jeter and Carlos Correa are going to be hanging out any time soon.

Correa recently appeared on the ?Me Gustan Los Deportes? podcast and took a shot at the former Yankee great saying he “didn?t deserve any of the Golden Gloves he won.”

Well, Jeter certainly heard the comments.

When asked about Correa’s shot by Miami Herald senior baseball contributor Craig Mish, Jeter didn’t hold back.

“It doesn’t even warrant a response, Jeter said. “I mean I could go in a lot of different directions, but I won’t.”

