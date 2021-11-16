Carlos Correa Endears Himself To Red Sox Fans With Shot At Derek Jeter

Carlos Correa joining the Boston Red Sox seems like a far-fetched idea.
But if he does, in fact, want to join Boston (and if the feeling is mutual), then he’s doing a good job laying the groundwork to become a fan favorite.
Correa appeared on the “Me Gustan Los Deportes” podcast last week, and at one point the conversation shifted to Derek Jeter.
That’s when the free agent shortstop took aim at the Hall of Famer.
“Derek Jeter didn’t deserve any of the Golden Gloves he won,” Correa said in Spanish.
Welcome to the “Nomar was better” camp, Carlos.
Ironically, the New York Yankees have long been considered a big suitor for Corra, who is unlikely to return to the Houston Astros this offseason. Such comments undoubtedly won’t preclude the Yankees from pursuing him, but you better believe he’ll have some explaining to do if he signs in New York.