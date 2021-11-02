Tom Wilson Was Acting Like Grade-A Bozo In Capitals-Lightning Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Wilson was playing the hits Monday night in Tampa.

Known for periodic chucklehead behavior, the Washington Capitals winger had plenty of misdeeds in an eventual 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Let’s recap, shall we?

First, Wilson had a breakaway, that, of course, came after he beat Victor Hedman to the puck by in the process giving him a nice elbow to the noggin.

(You can watch that here)

Then, in a perhaps worse offense, he took a shot at Alex Killorn. The Bolts forward got rid of the puck just after gaining the offensive blue line, and as Killorn skated toward open ice in the middle of the zone, Wilson attempted to avoid him, or something like that, and in doing so, clipped Killorn and sent him to the ice. It was avoidable.

(You can see that one here)