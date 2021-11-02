Tom Wilson Was Acting Like Grade-A Bozo In Capitals-Lightning Game

This is surprising to no one

by

Tom Wilson was playing the hits Monday night in Tampa.

Known for periodic chucklehead behavior, the Washington Capitals winger had plenty of misdeeds in an eventual 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Let’s recap, shall we?

First, Wilson had a breakaway, that, of course, came after he beat Victor Hedman to the puck by in the process giving him a nice elbow to the noggin.

(You can watch that here)

Then, in a perhaps worse offense, he took a shot at Alex Killorn. The Bolts forward got rid of the puck just after gaining the offensive blue line, and as Killorn skated toward open ice in the middle of the zone, Wilson attempted to avoid him, or something like that, and in doing so, clipped Killorn and sent him to the ice. It was avoidable.

(You can see that one here)

Then, finally, he went after Erik Cernak, chopping and cross-checking at the Lightning defenseman.

(That one can be viewed here)

A busy night at the rink for Wilson.

But at this point, nothing is surprising with him, who continues to be a black eye on the Capitals.

More NHL:

Tom Wilson Was Acting Like Grade-A Bozo In Capitals-Lightning Game
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, the Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine
Previous Article

Celtics’ Meltdown Vs. Bulls Was So Historically Bad, It Set New Record
New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips
Next Article

VA Hero Of The Week | Adrian Phillips Helps Lead Patriots To Win Vs. Chargers

Picked For You

Related