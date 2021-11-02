NESN Logo Sign In

Adrian Phillips helped lead the Patriots to an upset victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to improve New England’s record to 4-4. For that reason, we’re naming him our VA Hero of the Week.

Sunday’s game was a homecoming of sorts for Phillips, as he was drafted by the Chargers in 2014. The safety had two interceptions on the day, including a pick-six that gave the Patriots a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

For more details on Phillips, check out the video above. You can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.