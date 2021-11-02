VA Hero Of The Week | Adrian Phillips Helps Lead Patriots To Win Vs. Chargers

Adrian Phillips had quite the homecoming

Adrian Phillips helped lead the Patriots to an upset victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to improve New England’s record to 4-4. For that reason, we’re naming him our VA Hero of the Week.

Sunday’s game was a homecoming of sorts for Phillips, as he was drafted by the Chargers in 2014. The safety had two interceptions on the day, including a pick-six that gave the Patriots a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

For more details on Phillips, check out the video above.

