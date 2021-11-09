Tuukka Rask Worked Out At Warrior Ice Arena Before Bruins Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask has returned to the Boston Bruins’ … practice facility.

The former Bruins goaltender, who is a free agent, was spotted working out at Warrior Ice Arena before Boston’s practice Monday. In a video posted by WBZ-TV’s Joe Giza, Rask was wearing a Bruins practice sweater and doing light work in front of the net.

? Free agent goaltender Tuukka Rask out on the ice at Warrior today as he works his way back from hip surgery #NHLBruins #WBZ pic.twitter.com/wqJ4uvGYbv — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) November 8, 2021

Rask is recovering from offseason hip surgery, and while he is not under contract with the Bruins, he has maintained that he would not play for an NHL team outside of Boston. As of the end of September, Bruins president Cam Neely said “the door is open” should the Finnish netminder choose to play again.

The Bruins addressed the hole Rask’s departure left between the pipes by signing veteran Linus Ullmark in the offseason. Ullmark has been splitting time with Jeremy Swayman this season, and together the pair have combined for a 2.89 goals against average (ranking 18th in the NHL).

There’s no need to sound the alarms on Rask’s return just yet, but at the very least, it’s nice to see him on the ice again (and in a Bruins jersey, no less.)