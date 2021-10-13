Door Remains Open For David Krejci, Tuukka Rask To Return To Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

The potential returns of David Krejci and Tuukka Rask to the Boston Bruins likely will be a storyline for the foreseeable future.

Krejci left the Bruins to return home to his native Czech Republic. The longtime alternate captain shot down any rumors of a potential Bruins return once the Czech season ends in early spring. Rask, meanwhile, underwent hip surgery to repair a torn labrum. He’s an unrestricted free agent, but the goalie has remained adamant that he doesn’t want to play anywhere other than Boston.

The door always has been open should the duo want to come back to the Bruins, and that still seems to be the case as Boston embarks on its 2021-22 NHL season.

“Well, the door is open. We’ll see what happens,” team president Cam Neely said over Zoom on Wednesday. “Tuukka is going through his rehab process and we’ll see where that takes him. We told them both the door is open if they decide to try and come back. We’ll see where it goes from there. That remains to be seen for both of them. It really depends on where they’re at mentally and physically. From David Krejci’s perspective … I know the family situation was very important to him, rightfully so. We’ll see where it goes.”

At the end of the day, nothing is being ruled out. But it’s not something the Bruins can dwell on as they try to make a lengthy Stanley Cup playoff run.