NESN Logo Sign In

As the Boston Bruins retool their bottom six, a player who theoretically could help is cooking in the minors right now in Zach Senyshyn.

The 2015 first-round pick has taken time to develop in the AHL, but at times has shown encouraging flashes with Providence. While his on-ice play at the NHL level has been largely good, it’s also been marred by injuries that have cut his time with the varsity short.

Senyshyn has taken his time and not let the setbacks deter him, and he currently is on an impressive run with the P-Bruins. Twice this season he has netted a hat trick, the most recent coming Saturday in a 5-1 walloping of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

“I’m just really proud of Zach,” P-Bruins head coach Ryan Mougenel said, via the team. “He’s doing a lot of the things that I like. He’s putting a lot of things in his game and finding different ways to score.

“That last goal was kind of the epitome of what I envision for him. Speed down the wall, great shot, and

even if there’s a rebound, there’s nobody within a mile to check him.

“He’s really feeling it and I’m just happy for him. Three games ago he wasn’t on the power play and he didn’t say one thing. He put his head down, got his energy going the right way, and is playing the right way.”

Senyshyn also had an assist against WBS, bringing his point total up to six (4-2-6) during his current three-game point streak. For someone who historically hasn’t scored in bunches, Senyshyn already has 12 points (8-4-12) in 17 AHL games this season.