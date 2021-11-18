Has Anton Blidh Jumped Trent Frederic On Bruins’ Depth Chart?

NESN Logo Sign In

With Craig Smith returning Saturday, the Boston Bruins finally are getting healthy for the first time this season.

But with that comes increasingly difficult lineup decisions — and one that will have to be tackled in the not-too-distant future is where Trent Frederic fits into the equation. Frederic still seems like he’s a little ways off from returning after getting leveled last Tuesday on a Josh Brown hit.

It has taken Frederic a little bit to get going this season, and unfortunately for him, it was in the games leading up to the one he got hurt in that he was starting to find his mojo.

With everyone healthy, it seems like Tomas Nosek will center the fourth line, with Curtis Lazar to his right. That basically leaves Anton Blidh, Karson Kuhlman and Frederic to vie for the final spot in the lineup. Due to all the injuries, Blidh has gotten opportunities on the third and fourth lines recently, although the slew of absences had basically made the bottom six interchangeable.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy seemed to like what he’s seen from the 2013 sixth-rounder.

“Anton’s always going to give you what he has, every time,” Cassidy said Tuesday. “Had some good forechecks situations the other day, plays a straight line game. Anton’s a good player when you have the lead, or early on when you’re trying to establish a forecheck or where you have to maybe have to double up guys.

“The offensive part isn’t there yet, he shoots the puck very well, he just doesn’t have the confidence yet to handle traffic, I guess, or shooting, a little bit of that goes into it. That wasn’t his strength anyway in the American League , he can add secondary offense, but that’s where we’d like to see his game grow. … He’s been an edgy guy for us, and when he goes in you know what you’re going to get.”