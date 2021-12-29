2021 Year In Review: Nine Liverpool Storylines That Defined Reds’ Year

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool is on the cusp of finishing a down-and-up year.

With a new year just over the horizon, let’s review some of the major Liverpool storylines of the last 12 months. The nine storylines we identify prove what an emotional roller coaster soccer can be, and that’s part of the reason why we love the sport so much.

Without further ado, here goes:

Trouble out of the gate

Liverpool entered the year amid an injury crisis of epic proportions, as starting center backs Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all were long-term absences.

The Reds suffered without their defensive lynchpins, winning just four, losing eight and drawing one of their first 13 Premier League games in 2021. To make matters worse, rival Manchester United eliminated Liverpool from the FA Cup in the fourth round.

Super League fiasco

The Reds were one of the 12 teams that shocked the soccer world in April when they announced the formation of the Super League. However, most of the teams withdrew within 48 hours amid global uproar, which prompted Liverpool principal owner John Henry to apologize for the club’s involvement in the Super League.

Reds storm through the finish line

Liverpool was mired in eighth place in the Premier League standings following its March 4 loss to Chelsea. However, the Reds rebounded ferociously, winning seven and drawing two of its last nine Premier League games to finish in third place in 2020-21 and qualify for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.