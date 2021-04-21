John Henry Sends Apology To Liverpool Fans As Super League Collapses

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool principal owner John Henry issued a message to club supporters Wednesday.

“I want to apologize to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption I caused over the past 48 hours (after European Super League plans were announced).

“It goes without saying but should be said that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans. No one ever thought differently in England. Over these 48 hours, you were very clear that it would not stand. We heard you. I heard you.

“And I want to apologize to (Liverpool manager) Jurgen (Klopp), to (CEO) Billy Hogan, to the players and to everyone who works so hard at LFC to make our fans proud. They have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption. They were the most disrupted and unfairly so. This is what hurts most. They love your club and work to make you proud every single day.

“I know the entire LFC team has the expertise, leadership and passion necessary to rebuild trust and help us move forward. More than a decade ago when we signed up for the challenges associated with football, we dreamed of what you dreamed of. And we’ve worked hard to improve your club. Our work isn’t done. And I hope you’ll understand that even when we make mistakes, we’re trying to work in your club’s best interests. In this endeavor I’ve let you down.