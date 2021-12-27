AFC Executive Points Out Harsh Reality For Patriots After Loss To Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots have shrunk the gap that existed between them and the Bills last season, when New England finished with a 7-9 record while Buffalo won the AFC East.

But the Bills reminded everyone Sunday how good they can be when they’re firing on all cylinders, handing the Patriots a 33-21 defeat at Gillette Stadium that now has Buffalo in the driver’s seat for a second straight divisional crown. The Patriots seemingly remain a step behind.

“New England could not go toe-to-toe with Buffalo,” an AFC executive told The Athletic’s Mike Sando in a piece published Monday. “They needed an element to boost them — special teams, or the weather, or something like that — and they did not have it. It’s tough to beat Buffalo when their formula for four downs is hitting.”

The Patriots won their first head-to-head matchup with the Bills in Week 13, a fluky game in which Mac Jones attempted just three passes while New England leaned heavily on its rushing attack and a strong defensive performance amid crazy winds in Buffalo.

The weather conditions were less of a factor Sunday, though, and the Patriots had few answers for Josh Allen and the Bills’ high-powered offense. Perhaps it’s time to start taking Buffalo seriously as a legitimate Super Bowl contender despite a few hiccups that raised questions about its 2021 potential.

“Buffalo built their team to beat Kansas City, not New England, and when you have injuries and extreme weather, you suddenly don’t match up very well against New England,” the aforementioned executive told Sando. “I fully believe they are built to beat Kansas City, but the story of the league right now is this Kansas City defense. It is like a different team.”

The Chiefs and Bills met in last season’s AFC Championship Game, with Kansas City prevailing 38-24. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers subsequently beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.