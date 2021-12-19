Antonio Brown Situation Outing Bruce Arians As Either Fraud Or Powerless

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Arians talked a real big game last year when he ultimately bent the knee and signed Antonio Brown.

Since then, he’s done basically nothing to back up his words.

Arians and Brown had a history dating back to their respective runs with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it’s a messy one. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach’s sheer disdain for Brown made it seem like a longshot Brown would ever end up in Central Florida.

But, who can forget that Tom Brady has a bizarre obsession with Brown, one that allows the legendary quarterback to turn a blind eye to all of the embattled wideout’s missteps? While Arians can say all he wants that Brady didn’t force the Bucs to sign Brown last year, that remains exceptionally hard to believe.

He laid down the law publicly (or through reporters like FOX’s Jay Glazer): Get with the program or get out.

Well, go figure, Brown didn’t get with the program, and Arians isn’t doing a thing about it. Who could’ve guessed?!

Brown was suspended for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, which, by the way, is a federal offense. The NFL banned him for three games, and Arians was predictably mum about what that meant for his future in Tampa. If Arians actually was serious about the get with it or get out drum he’s been beating for 14 months, then this would’ve spelled the end of his time in Tampa.