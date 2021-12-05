NFL Rumors: Latest Antonio Brown Misstep Could End His Bucs Tenure

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown can’t stop doing stupid things, and that might put him on the fast track to a release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The veteran wideout has gotten yet another chance to revive his career with the Bucs largely because Tom Brady, for reasons that still remain unclear, is enamored with him. But a rightfully disgruntled former chef of Brown’s, who the 33-year-old hadn’t paid, revealed Brown submitted a fake vaccination card.

Now, he’s been suspended three games. So too has Tampa safety Mike Edwards, who also misrepresented his vaccination status.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, it’s possible the Bucs don’t cut either player. It’s also possible they do.

“One source said no decision has been made on whether Brown will return to the team after his suspension,” Rapoport wrote, “and another said it is possible the team keeps the players — with the insinuation being that it’s possible they do not.”

For what it’s worth, head coach Bruce Arians didn’t commit to not cutting either player when asked about it this week.

Brown already had been dealing with an injury, so he hasn’t played since Week 6 on Oct. 14. But Arians has said pretty much since Brown was signed that he wouldn’t get away with any dumb behavior, so we’ll see if he’s a man of his word.