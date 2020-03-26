Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown will not be joining Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There’s no reason to “source” this news because Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said it straight to Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney on CBS Sports Radio’s “Tiki & Tierney” show.

“Yeah, it’s not going to happen,” Arians said. “It’s just not going to happen. There’s no room and probably not enough money. But it’s just not going to happen. It’s not a fit here.”

Arians was asked if he’d reconsider if Brown was willing to sign a veteran’s minimum salary.

“No,” Arians said.

And why not?

“I just know him,” Arians said. “It’s not a fit in our locker room.”

Brady has maintained a relationship with Brown since the time they were briefly teammates with the New England Patriots. Arians was Brown’s offensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010 and 2011.

Brown was released by the Patriots after he sent intimidating texts to a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct. Brown is being investigated by the NFL and has not been on an NFL roster since Sept. 20. He received a workout with the New Orleans Saints but was not signed.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images