Boston Sports Superlatives 2021: MVP, Biggest Surprise, Other Awards

The sports world came to a screeching halt in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, new horizons came into sight in 2021, a year full of new beginnings despite lingering uncertainty.

With sports coming to life once again, and competition at an all-time high, we compiled nine Boston-centric superlatives to ring in 2022.

So, here’s what we’ve got after looking back on the past year in Boston sports.

Most Valuable Player: Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi

The Red Sox’s bullpen was a key part of their postseason success. However, Eovaldi helped carry Boston’s starting rotation, from the beginning of the year through the playoffs. The 31-year old had a 3.75 ERA over his 32 regular-season starts and 4.6 WAR. And this doesn’t even come close to summing up his postseason contributions, as he had 25 strikeouts over 20 2/3 innings. To top off his résumé, Eovaldi was named Boston’s 2021 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which recognizes a player who represents the game of baseball through positive contributions on and off the field.

Offensive Player of the Year: Bruins left wing Brad Marchand

Marchand had a stellar 2020-21 season offensively, totaling 29 goals and 40 assists in 53 games for the Black and Gold. He finished fifth in voting for the Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s MVP. Additionally, he was named to the NHL All-Star First Team in 2021.

Defensive Player of the Year: Patriots linebacker Matt Judon

New England welcomed Judon, a defensive powerhouse, with open arms when he left the Baltimore Ravens to sign with the Patriots in free agency. And the 29-year old has exceeded expectations, leading the charge for a New England defense that has the Patriots looking like legitimate AFC contenders.

Coach of the Year: Red Sox manager Alex Cora

There was no one better fit to lead the Red Sox through adversity and the ever-changing pace of thrilling postseason play than Cora. After his absence in 2020, Cora returned and immediately picked up where he left off, setting the tone for Boston’s surprising 2021 success. The Red Sox ultimately came within two wins of reaching the World Series, defeating the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game and the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Division Series before falling to the Houston Astros.