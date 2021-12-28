Goodbye, 2021: Here Are Five Random Red Sox Predictions For 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s time to turn the page on 2021 and look toward 2022. NESN.com has you covered this week by rolling out several pieces of review/preview content ahead of the new year. Next up: Red Sox predictions.

The Red Sox followed a disappointing 2020 — a season shortened to 60 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic — with a successful 2021 in which they fell just two wins shy of reaching the World Series.

Can Boston build on that momentum in 2022?

It’s the all-encompassing question surrounding the club’s offseason, an encouraging development for the Red Sox as they look to reestablish themselves as legitimate championship contenders. And decisions made this winter could go a long way toward determining Boston’s long-term future.

Although we’re a few months away from Opening Day, at which point it presumably will be easier to assess the Major League Baseball landscape, the new year marks a good time for prognostications.

Thus, here are five random Red Sox-related predictions as we flip the calendar to 2022, keeping in mind we’re just spitballing based on a casual glance into our hypothetical crystal ball.

1. David Ortiz will earn induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame

OK, so this obviously doesn’t impact the 2022 Red Sox. But Ortiz remains a beloved figure across the region. As such, there’s significant interest in his Hall of Fame candidacy in his first year on the ballot. And the good news for Big Papi: He’s tracking well in voting.