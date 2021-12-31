Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets, Odds, Predictions and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets NFL Game Information

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) vs. New York Jets (4-11)

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

TV Coverage: FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Buccaneers -770 | Jets +540

Spread: Buccaneers -13 (-110) | Jets +13 (-110)

Total: 45.5 (-110)

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Buccaneers +700 | Jets N/A

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Buccaneers 90.9% | Jets 9.1%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Buccaneers â 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating – 0 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over â 5 stars

Check Out the SportsGrid Betting Model For Live Odds and Predictions on Updated Odds

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes to adjust for player news and injuries throughout the day. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the news continues to break, leading up to game time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets News and Notes

Tom Brady and the high-powered Buccaneers offense head to MetLife Stadium for an ideal matchup against the New York Jets. Graded as the fourth-best offense in the league (per PFF), the Bucs face a Jets defense that ranks last in DVOA (per Football Outsiders). Despite being decimated in the receiving corps, they should easily move the ball down the field, with wide receiver Chris Godwin out for the season and wide receiver Mike Evans out with a hamstring injury. An offense with the highest pass rate in the league, calling a 66%/34% pass-to-run play-calling ratio (per RotoViz), look for Antonio Brown to be Brady’s first look in the passing game. In a Week 16 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers, Brown was targeted 15 times, catching 10 passes for 101 yards. Expect the trend to continue this week, with an established rapport with Brady. Ronald Jones is the lead back role on the ground due to an injury to Leonard Fournette and saw a season-high 20 carry game the Week 16 win, rushing for 65 yards and one touchdown. As massive favorites, the Buccaneers will likely turn to Jones in a clock-killing situation, if ahead late.

On the road this season, the Buccaneers are 3-5 against the spread, posting a 5-3 record outright.

Sitting in last place in the AFC East, the New York Jets have struggled offensively this year. In addition to a terrible defense, the offense ranks 26th in the league, led by rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. The Jets should keep pace with the Buccaneers, averaging a 25.2 second per snap pace and are also among the more pass-heavy teams in the league, calling a 64%/36% pass-to-run play calling split. With veteran Jamison Crowder questionable with a calf injury, wide receiver Braxton Berrios looks to benefit if Crowder misses another game. Averaging 9.6 yards per reception, Berrios was targeted six times in a 26-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching five passes for 37 yards. The outlook, however, does not look great for the Jets offense, facing a stout Buccaneers defense ranked seventh in DVOA.

At home, the Jets are 3-5 against the spread, posting a 3-5 record outright.

