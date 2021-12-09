Celtics Wrap: Brandon Boston Drops 27 To Send Celtics Back To .500

NESN Logo Sign In

They made it interesting after what looked like a wash of a game, but the Boston Celtics couldn’t complete the comeback Wednesday night, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 114-111.

After entering the game with identical records, Boston falls back down to .500 while LA improves to 14-12.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

That was quite the ride.

The Celtics allow some of the fewest points within four feet of the rim all season, but the Clippers didn’t have any problem capitalizing by attacking the basket to start the game. The Celtics defense was brutally inconsistent, but towards the end of the third quarter they figured it out, propelling the offense to then close the gap to just three points after being down by as many as 21.

The fourth was much of the same, but hearts were broken when Boston got within two points in the final seconds. Maybe we do without the 22 turnovers next time.

STARS OF THE GAME

— First and foremost: Brandon Boston. Sheesh. This kid was playing in the G League like two seconds ago, but the rookie had his “I belong here” game against the Celtics.