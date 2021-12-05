Charlie Coyle Buries Beautiful Erik Haula Feed To Give Bruins New Life

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Charlie Coyle finally found the back of the net for the Boston Bruins with a second-period tally against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at TD Garden.

It gave the Bruins a 26-10 edge in shots on goal and cut their deficit to 2-1. Boston sounded three additional shots off the post during the first 40 minutes.

Coyle’s goal came on an impressive backhanded feed from Erik Haula, who collected a rebound on an initial shot attempt by Craig Smith and slid it through the crease past Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Check it out:

Coyle now has 13 points on seven goals this season.