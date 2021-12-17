College Hockey Notebook: Minnesota State, New England Teams Shine

NESN Logo Sign In

This has been a surprising college hockey season to say the least, but that’s what makes it great.

We’re just about halfway through the 2021-22 college hockey season and things are starting to take shape. Minnesota State unsurprisingly has been red-hot lately with five straight wins and currently sits atop the NCAA USCHO poll. Quinnipiac, Michigan, Western Michigan and North Dakota round out the remainder out this week’s top-five.

Who’s Playing Well?

The nation’s top two leading scorers can be found in Michigan. Northern Michigan forward Hank Crone currently is the NCAA’s top scorer, with an impressive 29 points in 19 games with seven goals and 22 assists. Western Michigan’s Drew Worrad isn’t far behind with 27 points himself in 18 games with five goals and 22 assists. Minnesota State’s Nathan Smith and Lake Superior State’s Louis Boudon also are tied for second with Worrad.

Boston College forward and Billerica, Mass., native Marc McLaughlin earned this week’s Hockey East Player of the Week honor after potting three goals and chipping in an assist in a 2-0-1 week for the Eagles.

Local Spotlight

New England currently is well-represented in this week’s national poll, with seven teams ranked in the top 20. Quinnipiac is ranked highest at No. 2, followed by reigning the national champion UMass Minutemen at No. 12, Northeastern at No. 13, UMass Lowell at No. 15, Providence at No. 16, Harvard at No. 19 and Boston College at No. 20.

The Riverhawks may not be the highest ranked national team from New England right now, but they currently occupy the top spot in the Hockey East with an impressive 8-2-1 record for 25 points. UMass Lowell is coming off of a two-game sweep of Vermont and is 3-1-1 over its last five games.

National News

The top spot the USCHO national poll has bounced around quite a bit so far this season, but Minnesota State appears poised to hold onto it for quite a while. The Mavericks have won 10 of their last 11 games and sport a 16-4 record heading into the midway point this season.