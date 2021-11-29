Patriots Takeaways: Seven Things We Learned From Win Over Titans

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots defeated the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, winning 36-13 at Gillette Stadium. Here are seven things we learned in that Week 12 matchup:

1. The defense bent — a lot — but didn’t break

You can’t say a defense that gave up 270 rushing yards to backups like D’Onta Forman (109 yards) and Dontrell Hilliard (131 yards) was dominant, but New England’s top-ranked D made the plays when it needed to. The Patriots forced four turnovers (one interception, three fumbles), mounted a goal-line stand while leading by 13 and shut the shorthanded Titans out after halftime, scoring the final 20 points to turn what was a tough, physical, tightly contested game into a comfortable win.

As defensive tackle Davon Godchaux said postgame: “Yards don’t beat you. Points do.” And the Patriots have allowed hardly any during their six-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 211-63. The Titans’ two touchdowns Sunday came on a well-designed goal-line screen pass and a 68-yard draw play on third-and-3 that caught the Patriots’ defense — which had just one down lineman on the field at the time — off guard.

New England also smothered a Tennessee passing attack that was missing top wideouts A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, tallying nine passes defended on just 21 Ryan Tannehill attempts. Tannehill finished with 93 passing yards while throwing to the likes of Chester Rodgers, Cody Hollister and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Defense has been the driving force behind the Patriots’ midseason turnaround. After an inauspicious 2-4 start, they now sit atop the AFC East standings at 8-4 and trail only the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC. Next Monday, they’ll visit a Buffalo Bills team that entered Sunday ranked second in the NFL in scoring defense and first in Football Outsiders’ defensive DVOA (just ahead of New England).

2. J.C. Jackson is a historically productive ball hawk

The Patriots’ No. 1 cornerback was responsible for two of his team’s four takeaways, punching the ball out of Foreman’s hands to force a fumble and hauling in an end-zone interception off a Devin McCourty tip.

The man they call Mr. INT has grabbed 24 of them since he entered the NFL in 2018, a total no other player can match. The post-merger NFL record for interceptions in a player’s first four seasons is 25, according to ESPN. Jackson is just one shy with five games still to play.