Did Bill Belichick Hint At Gameplan For Patriots-Bills With Mask?

The facemask Bill Belichick wore before Monday night’s game in Buffalo foreshadowed how the Patriots attacked the Bills.

Belichick donned a Navy Midshipmen mask as he spoke with ESPN’s Lisa Salters outside New England’s locker room at Highmark Stadium. In the hours that followed, the Patriots only attempted three passes while running the ball 46 times in their 14-10 victory.

Of course, Navy is well-known for running an offense with very limited passing. The Patriots did not run the Midshipmen’s patented triple-option against the Bills, but those at the Naval Academy surely must have enjoyed watching New England’s ground-and-pound offense.

Belichick was raised in Annapolis where his father, Steve, coached at Navy for over three decades.

The historic Army-Navy game will be played this Saturday at MetLife Stadium. Belichick would be able to attend if he feels so inclined, as the Patriots will enjoy their bye this week.