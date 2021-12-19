Everyone Made Same Joke After Colts Ended Patriots’ Win Streak

NESN Logo Sign In

Two lengthy streaks came to an end Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Patriots suffered their first loss since Oct. 17 at the hands of the Colts, who halted New England’s win streak at seven games. Bill Belichick’s team also was riding an eight-game head-to-head win streak against Indianapolis into the Week 15 primetime contest.

If you were perusing Twitter after Jonathan Taylor and Co.’s 27-17 triumph, chances are you saw a lot of the same joke. As has been the case since 2015 when the Colts hung the “2014 AFC Finalist” sign, banner zingers came in abundance at Indy’s expense.

Colts just hung up a new banner pic.twitter.com/OsDoOQy5yA — Master At Work (@MasterAtWorkINC) December 19, 2021

New Colts banner looks lit ??? pic.twitter.com/NrPvaYiBO4 — Ochosiete ? Mac Jones ROTY ? (@Edelemanelite11) December 19, 2021

Sources are telling me that the Colts new banner is already in production pic.twitter.com/r2gbijfGnI — Justin Mc?s??c (@Justin_McIsaac) December 19, 2021

Colts fans acting like they won the super bowl tonight. Haven?t beat the Patriots since 2009! Enjoy your handed win while Pats move onto while still 1st a division. Colts should hang another banner next to your AFC finalist banners. Clowns pic.twitter.com/Sr4c8p87pv — Jason (@J2121M) December 19, 2021

The Patriots and the Colts both feature in the AFC’s seven-team playoff picture with three weeks left in the regular season, so there’s a chance these two teams could meet again at some point in January.