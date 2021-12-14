Grant Williams Explains Run-In With Bobby Portis That Led To Technical Foul

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Is Grant Williams Fight Club about to be a thing?

Maybe not, but the Celtics up-and-comer had a bit of a run-in with Milwaukee Bucks big Bobby Portis en route to Boston’s victory at TD Garden on Monday.

The pair were readying for a rebound late in the third quarter when Portis shoved Williams to the ground and out of play. The referees whistled play dead as Williams got up off the ground and went after his attacker as teammates and staff huddled around them.

(You can watch the play here, courtesy of Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow.)

Both players were assessed technical fouls.

After the game, Williams explained what went down.

“Bobby’s a big-time competitor, tough guy,” he said. “You have all that respect for him but you’re not going to let anybody punk you, throw you down, stuff like that. You’re not going to get suspended by throwing a punch or anything like that, but it’s something that has to be said.”