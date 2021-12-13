How Jaylen Brown’s Return To Celtics Affects Rest Of Lineup Vs. Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown is available for the Boston Celtics on Monday as they host the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden, and naturally his return to the lineup after missing six games will come with some adjustments to the lineup.

Head coach Ime Udoka said prior to the game Brown will be limited to 30 minutes in his first appearance since Dec. 1.

With Brown back in the lineup, Dennis Schröder will return to a bench role. Switching things up further, Udoka raised the possibility of staggering the playing time of Brown and Jayson Tatum.

“It’s just looking at who can play longer minutes,” Udoka said. “Although we want to keep (Brown) around 30, he can go around seven or eight-minute stints. That gets us back to more of a natural progression of what we were doing during the early part of the season.”

Brown averaged 27 minutes per game in the five games he played since initially returning from the hamstring injury that caused him to miss eight games in November. In that stretch, he logged 14.6 points and 3.8 rebounds, down from the 25.6 points and 6.1 rebounds he averaged through his first eight games.

The Celtics and Bucks tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.