Three Things To Look For In ‘Monday Night Football’ Rams-Cardinals Tilt

The NFC West very well could be on the line Monday night.

The Rams travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Week 14’s “Monday Night Football” tilt and even with Los Angeles missing several key players due to COVID-19 — including cornerback Jalen Ramsey — it’s sure to be a good one.

Here are three things to look out for:

The NFC West essentially could be won Monday

The Cardinals currently hold the top spot in the division at 10-2 but the Rams aren’t far behind in second place at 8-4. If Los Angeles were to pull of the win over its division rival it then would sit just one game behind the Cardinals with four games remaining. If the Cardinals were to win, their division lead would extend to three games with only four left — including a date with the 1-11-1 Detroit Lions — so they pretty much should be locked up.

How the Rams can respond to serious COVID-19 losses

Los Angeles currently has five players set to miss the division clash after being placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Rams will miss cornerback Jalen Ramsey, running back Darrell Henderson Jr., tight end Tyler Higbee, offensive tackle Rob Havenstein and defensive back Dont’e Deayon on Monday night. The Rams are coming off a 37-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but with a tough schedule remaining if they aren’t able things may get dicey with a loss and the COVID-19 cases certainly aren’t helping.

Matthew Stafford vs. Kyler Murray

If you’re in the market for a solid quarterback battle, it’ll be difficult to find one much better. Both Stafford and Murray have been impressive this season — although the Cardinals quarterback has missed time due to injury — and this could have the makings of an old school shootout.

This should be one of the better “Monday Night Football” matchups of the season and when the regular season comes to a close, we may be able to tie some playoff implications directly to this game.