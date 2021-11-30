Don Sweeney Has Blunt Response To Brad Marchand Suspension

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Don Sweeney did not need to say much Tuesday to indicate he is not in agreement with the punishment Brad Marchand received this week.

The Boston Bruins winger on Monday was given a three-game suspension for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Sunday’s win over the Vancouver Canucks. Marchand has cleaned up his game in recent years, but his reputation was part of the conversation in his hearing.

Asked for his reaction to the ban, the B’s general manager said a whole lot in few words.

“My private thoughts versus my public comments will be far different,” Sweeney said. “Respectful of the process and will respectfully disagree.”

Marchand will miss Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, Thursday’s matchup with the Nashville Predators and Saturday’s tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning.