Jayson Tatum Sends Firm Message To Celtics After Dropping Game Vs. Suns

The Celtics are going through it, and Jayson Tatum needs his team to figure it out.

Boston dropped its third straight game Friday night — a 111-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns — to close out its West Coast road trip. The struggles in the second quarter continued, the defense wasn’t the best and it’s unclear just where the Celtics go from here.

Jayson Tatum, who dropped a game-high 24 points, sent a message to the C’s after the loss.

“I think everybody just needs to be a little bit better. Obviously, we have to work together, but everybody needs to look in the mirror and do a little bit more and just be a little bit better,” Tatum told reporters after the game, via the team. “That would benefit everybody. We have to be mature enough as a group to say whatever happened, happened, let’s move on.”

Robert Williams echoed his teammate’s sentiments.

“It’s completely on us as players to take ownership, put a stop to something if you don?t like it,” he said. “Can’t blame it on anybody else.”

The Celtics have the weekend to right the wrongs in practice before returning home to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.