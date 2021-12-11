Celtics Wrap: Boston Drops Third Straight To Close West Coast Trip

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics ended their five-game West Coast trip Friday night the same way they started it, with a loss.

Boston looked strong in the first quarter but the Phoenix Suns would prove to be too much as they won 111-90.

With the loss the Celtics’ record drops to 13-14, while the Suns improve to 21-4.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics have been uncharacteristically bad in the second quarter lately and Friday was no different. After being outscored in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers by 16 on Wednesday, Boston responded by losing the second quarter Friday night by 17 to Phoenix.

Boston only trailed by one point after the first 12 minutes but then dug itself too big of a whole. The Celtics even won the third quarter by three points, but it wasn’t enough.

The biggest indicator of Boston’s struggles Friday was their inconsistent three-point shooting. The Celtics finished the night with an uninspiring 4-for-26 from long range for a disgusting 15.4%. All-in-all the Celtics looked out of sorts against the Suns.