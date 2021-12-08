Celtics Wrap: Lakers Use Defense, Paint Presence To Defeat Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angles Lakers turned in one of their best defensive performances this season and it helped lead to a 117-102 victory over the Jaylen Brown-less Boston Celtics on Tuesday at Staples Center.

The Celtics, who have now lost two of the three games on their Western Conference road trip, fell to 13-12 on the season. The Lakers, who entered the game allowing the second-most points to opponents, improved to 13-12.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Lakers had their way with the Celtics inside and benefitted from 17 points in transition (25 points off turnovers), despite a handful of Robert Williams highlights and a Jayson Tatum dunk over Russell Westbrook. LeBron James (13-for-19), Anthony Davis (7-for-13) and Westbrook (9-for-16) all were able to get some easy looks as the hosts scored 66 points in the paint while shooting 52% from the floor. It far-exceeded what Boston usually allows in the paint.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his game-high 34 points in the first half. The two-time All-Star shot 13-for-22 from the field (after making each of his first five shots) and added eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes.

Celtics players not named Tatum didn’t do much.