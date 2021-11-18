Buccaneers Respond To Claims About Antonio Brown’s Fake Vaccine Card

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s no drama like Antonio Brown drama.

The latest chapter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver saga is unfolding, with accusations from his former chef that he obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

But his attorney, Sean Burstyn, reportedly insists he is vaccinated, and the Buccaneers insist their protocols were sound.

“After an extensive educational process conducted throughout our organization this past offseason highlighting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines, we received completed vaccination cards from all Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and submitted the required information to the NFL through the established process in accordance with the league policy,” the team’s statement said. “All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were observed.”

Naturally, the twist to this all is that Brown allegedly owes the chef $10,000. Brown would seemingly get into a lot less trouble if he just paid his debts.