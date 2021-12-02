Why Antonio Brown (Not Aaron Rodgers) Got Suspended For COVID-19 Vaccine Antics

NESN Logo Sign In

Both Antonio Brown and Aaron Rodgers were misleading about their COVID-19 vaccination status, but only one of them was suspended by the NFL.

The NFL on Thursday — in a joint statement with the league’s Players Association — announced Brown would be suspended three games after he and two others “misrepresented their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols.” Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III were issued the same punishment.

According to the statement, the NFL and NFLPA conducted a joint review into the trio’s vaccination status after Brown’s former personal chef alleged the wide receiver was using a fake vaccine card — which he may have received from another player on the team.

Brown’s lawyer, Sean Burstyn, on Thursday denied the allegations and said Brown is vaccinated but will not appeal the suspension.

Thursday’s news prompted some questions online — and one of the biggest ones was why Brown was suspended, but Rodgers wasn’t.

Rodgers in August told reporters he was “immunized” against COVID-19, which everyone (naturally) took to mean that he was fully vaccinated against the virus. But when he tested positive ahead of a Week 9 tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs, it was revealed that he actually was unvaccinated.

The Green Bay Packers were fined $300,000 for violations of the NFL-NFLPA protocols and the quarterback as well as wide receiver Allen Lazard both were fined $14,650 for attending a team Halloween party, which is prohibited because they both are unvaccinated, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.