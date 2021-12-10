Northeastern Hockey Schedule: Times, Dates For Hockey East Games On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

NESN networks will bring you plenty of Northeastern hockey action in early 2022.

Twelve of Northeastern’s Hockey East Men and Hockey East Women games are scheduled to air on NESN networks between Jan. 7 and the end of the regular season. Be sure to tune in to follow the Huskies, as they purse success in 2022.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

See the full schedule of BU Hockey East games on NESN networks below (all times Eastern) and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Friday, Jan. 7

2 p.m. — Women: Merrimack at Northeastern (NESN)

Friday, Jan. 14

6 p.m. — Women: New Hampshire at Northeastern (NESN+)

Tuesday, Jan. 18

7 p.m. — Women: Northeastern at Boston College (NESN+)