Bills Player Clearly Irked By Sean McDermott Comment After Patriots’ Win

Sean McDermott might’ve fired shots at both the Bills and the Patriots during his postgame press conference Monday.

Buffalo’s head coach definitely took a dig at Belichick, who led New England to a historically uneventful 14-10 victory at Highmark Stadium. However, in commenting on N’Keal Harry’s first-quarter muffed punt, McDermott inadvertently threw Bills punt returners Isaiah McKenzie and Marquez Stevenson under the bus.

Both players were inactive Monday. Here’s why, according to McDermott:

“The same reason that they turned it over on their punt return team — I wasn’t willing to do that. So, I wanted to put a guy back there that I trusted that was gonna make good decisions with the ball.”

That led to this exchange between McKenzie and WKBW-TV’s Matthew Bove:

Damn — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) December 7, 2021

The Bills borderline unraveled after losing to the Patriots. In addition to McDermott’s remarks, safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer let their frustrations boil over during a testy back-and-forth with a reporter.