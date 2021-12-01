Matthew Judon, Kendrick Bourne Expertly Troll Patriots Free Agency Hater

NESN Logo Sign In

As the weeks go by, those who criticized the New England Patriots’ offseason spending spree are eating more and more crow.

That includes Pro Football Focus writer George Chahrouri, who unleashed this take last March:

“The Patriots had all this cap space and instead of going and buying nice things, they went to Target.”

Well, linebacker Matthew Judon, who signed with the Patriots during the offseason and has emerged as a potential NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate, clearly filed that remark away for later use. So, too, did wideout Kendrick Bourne, who might be this season’s best free agent receiver signing.

“So @BournePoly11 and I been at @Target this whole time and we didn’t know it,” Judon tweeted Tuesday.

“Lmao i love target,” Bourne replied.

Of course, New England’s free agency splurge isn’t bulletproof. Tight end Jonnu Smith, who received a lucrative contract, thus far has not met expectations, nor has nose tackle Davon Godchaux. Defensive lineman Henry Anderson barely was a rotational afterthought before suffering a season-ending injury.