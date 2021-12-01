Red Sox’s Remaining Arbitration-Eligible Players After Kevin Plawecki Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox avoided arbitration with Kevin Plawecki on Wednesday by reaching a contract for next season, but plenty of regulars remain without deals for next season.

Boston has a handful of players at varying levels of the arbitration process following the 2021 season. Should the two sides be unable to reach a contract figure for 2022, they’ll go to an arbitration hearing — where each side will submit a figure and a neutral party will decide.

Six players now remain for the Red Sox: Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe, Nick Pivetta, Josh Taylor and Christian Arroyo.

With how the process generally plays out and the almost certain lockout, arbitration hearings won’t be any time soon. The two sides won’t be able to negotiate during the lockout, which would begin Thursday morning at midnight ET, so that would put a pause on the process.

Barring trades, all of these players will be back for next season. It’s just the salary figure they’ll play under that needs to be determined.