Tyron Woodley Shares Instagram After Knockout Loss To Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley on Saturday night had no choice but to give credit where it was due.

Woodley was granted his wish for a rematch against Jake Paul after Tommy Fury pulled out from his scheduled bout with the YouTube star. The former UFC welterweight fared quite well for someone who took a main event fight on two weeks’ notice, but he ultimately was handed another loss by Paul courtesy of a brutal knockout in the sixth round.

“The Chosen One” took to Instagram not long after the fight, and his post didn’t contain any excuses or barbs at Paul.

“Caught slipping,” Woodley’s caption read. “Only takes one shot. One Mistake. Beautifully timed. Had he dropped his hand i would be celebrating. No hate. Love. I was ready. I was in shape, and blessed to trust God and believe. Heart broken, but not broken.”

Time will tell what’s next for Woodley, whose last UFC triumph was all the way back in September 2018. As for Paul, you probably can bank on his next fight being against another household name.