Another (Mostly) Clean Injury Report Good Sign For Celtics Vs. Hawks

If the Boston Celtics can get health on their side they might be able to right the ship.

The team is just barely above .500, but its preferred starting five has only logged 14 games together. Despite that, the group including Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Rob Williams is the best defensive lineup in the NBA.

In Atlanta against the Hawks on Friday they’ll have a chance to extend a two-game win streak earned with Marcus Smart and Robert Williams both back in the lineup. And with a pretty clean injury report, things look pretty good.

The entirety of Boston’s core is available Friday, as well as most of the players filling out the end of the bench. Just Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier are listed on the injury report as they continue to recover from respective surgeries.

The Celtics and Hawks tip off Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

