Antonio Brown Intends To Pursue Lawsuit Against Bucs After Messy Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown no longer calls Tampa Bay home, but the star wide receiver believes the Buccaneers still owe him a “whole lot of money.”

During an appearance on the latest episode of HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” Brown and his attorney, Sean Burstyn, revealed they plan to take legal action against the Bucs. Burstyn explained he and his client want money for Brown’s ankle surgery and as well as a payment they believe AB is owed via the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement.

“Antonio was defamed by this spin that he had a mental health episode that makes him someone who’s not reliable to do a good job on the field,” Burstyn told Gumbel, as transcribed by ESPN. “So we’re pursuing internally all of our rights under the CBA and considering them and maybe stepping outside of the CBA.

“All of our options are on the table. We’re going to hold to account the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bruce Arians, the general manager to the extent anyone who’s responsible for this spin that Antonio isn’t reliable to do a good job playing football because he doesn’t have the mental fortitude to do it. They’ll be held to account.”

Brown also countered a claim made by Arians, who believes the wideout’s meltdown in the Meadowlands a few weeks ago stemmed from Brown not receiving enough targets when bonus money was on the line.

“I’m not worried about the ball,” Brown said. “Tom Brady is my guy. He’s the reason I’m on Tampa Bay, so I know I’m gonna get the ball.”

As for Brown’s football future, he currently is a free agent and able to sign with any team. The 33-year-old has made it clear on social media that he hopes that team is the Baltimore Ravens.