Bills’ Offense Played Like It was ‘Pop Warner’ Or ‘Madden’ Vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills’ offense couldn’t be stopped Saturday against the New England Patriots.

That’s not an exaggeration, they literally couldn’t be stopped.

The No. 6 seed Patriots traveled to Buffalo to take on the No. 3 seed Bills with the hopes of advancing to the postseason divisional round, but will return home disappointed after a lopsided 47-17 loss. To make matters worse for the Patriots, the Bills scored touchdowns on seven straight possessions to open the game and didn’t punt, kick a field goal or turn the ball over at all.

Instead the Bills got out to a comfortable 14-point first quarter lead and didn’t look back from there. The only time they had the ball and didn’t score a touchdown was when backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was kneeling to end the game with Buffalo in victory formation.

It’s not often you see a team accomplish this feat. The Bills became the first team in NFL history to not punt or attempt a field goal in the postseason, so obviously they were operating on another level.

Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips summed up the team’s offensive performance and Patriots fans probably don’t want to hear it.

“That sounds like some pop warner stuff,” Phillips said in the team’s postgame media availability.